SMITH, Thomas Dean, On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Thomas Dean Smith of Chesterfield, Va., loving husband and father of two children claimed the promise of the resurrection at home with family. Dean was born December 19, 1942 in Richmond, Va. to Thomas and Mae Smith. After serving in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Mississinewa (AO-144), he went on to become a letter carrier in the United States Postal Service for over 25 years. On December 28, 1968 he married Elizabeth Patterson Smith, the love of his life. They raised two sons, David and Jeff. Dean retired at the age of 55 and continued working part-time driving parts for Import Autohaus. Dean loved fishing, camping and volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America (Troop 801- South Minister Presbyterian Church Chesterfield, Va). One of his proudest moments was
when both of his sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His greatest passion was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Dean was a member of St. Luke's UMC in Chesterfield, Va., where he taught Sunday school and served as Lay Leader. Dean was preceded in death by his father, Dillard;
and his mother, Mae; father-in-law, Jack Patterson; and mother-in-law, Nancy Patterson; brother-in-law, John E. Patterson III; and sister-in-law, Laura Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Ibbie"; their sons, David (Suzanne) of Mechanicsville, Jeff (Cyndi) of Mechanicsville; and five
grandchildren, Patterson, Bonnie, Dean, Fleet and Judson; sister-in-law, Debbie Wooding; and nephews, Johnny, Jamie and Joey Patterson and their families. Dean is also survived by special loved ones, Mildred and Sofia and a host of additional friends, neighbors and extended family. The family extends
heartfelt thanks and appreciation to both Tina and their Kindred Hospice family, who lovingly cared for him since March of last year. Graveside funeral services will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone, Va. on Wednesday, January 12 at 2 p.m. with Military Honors. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life service in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229 memo line: Butterfly Support Group in memory of Dean Smith. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Homes & Crematory of Blackstone. mcmillianfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.