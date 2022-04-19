STRICKLER, Thomas Marshall, Sr., "Tommy," 78, of Aylett, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2022. He was the owner/operator of Strickler Backhoe and Landscaping. A man of strong morals that loved the outdoors, gardening, hunting, fishing and most of all, his family. He was a good father who was loved very much, full of knowledge and wisdom. He could talk for hours and will be greatly missed. Tommy was truly one of a kind. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Brent Strickler; survived by his son, Thomas Marshall Strickler Jr.; and his wife, Tiffany Rea Strickler; daughter, Wanda Strickler Gibbs (Tito); granddaughter, Kimberly Jeter ; and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by siblings, Jackie Brannan (Raymond), Bonnie Lawson, Louise Mitchell (Carol), Robert Lawson (Wendy) and Ronnie Strickler; survived by siblings, Jack Lawson (Sandra), Vernie Beasley (Jimmy), Ruby Jacobs, Jackie Bronner (Dennis); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at the Aylett Chapel, B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. Interment will follow in the Washington Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2022.