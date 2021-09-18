TAYLOR, Thomas "TL" Lee, 76, of Glen Allen, departed this life Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Mary Taylor; daughters, Sharon and Sharlene Taylor; son, Jerry Washington Sr.; five grandchildren, one great-child, four sisters, one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Homegoing Celebration Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. at March Funeral Home with livestreaming available. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.