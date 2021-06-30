WADE, Thomas E. I, departed this life June 22, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, LaTosha Walker; son, Thomas Wade II; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
I love you Unc and I´m going to miss you my man rest peacefully..
Antonio wade
Family
July 2, 2021
I worked with Thomas at White Oak Semiconductor. He was always willing to talk sports - joke around - always jovial and willing to laugh it up. Rest In Peace Thomas Too young
Brian Granata
Work
July 1, 2021
I have had the pleasure to work with Thomas for the last several years. I will always remember that BIG smile as I walked in the door, that i will miss but never forget. REST IN PEACE MY FRIEND. My thoughts and prayers for your family.
Karen Baskett
Work
June 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.