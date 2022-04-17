Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Thomas Isaac Walker
ABOUT
Highland Springs High School
WALKER, Thomas Isaac, 71, of Henrico, Va., passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born in 1951 to Thomas Walker and Ann Stuart Walker. Tom was a graduate of Highland Springs High School and a skilled auto body tradesman for many years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, fixing automobiles and developing creative solutions to problems.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Brenda McGlocklin Walker; sons, Doug (Keri-Anne) and Allen (Cary); grandchildren, Ace, Aly and Molly; mother, Ann; sister, Kathy Tuck (Richard); brothers, Allen and Dale (Terry); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 1 at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. with casual dress as Tom preferred. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to reachcycles.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
