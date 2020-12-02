LOWRY, Mr. Thomas Wayne, "Tom Tom," 49, of Bumpass, started his new forever life in Heaven on November 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Richmond, Virginia on November 15, 1971. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Carter Lowry; and his mother, Rebecca Blevins Lowry-Ruth. He is survived by his son, Carter Lowry; his stepson, Tyler Cox; his sister, Traci Brickey; his brother, Jeff Lowry (Lisa); nephews, CJ, Ronnie, Robbie; nieces, Riley, Hannah, Rosalie; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at the family graveyard in Montpelier, Va., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Tom's name to Hounds F4R Heroes, P.O. Box 11552, Richmond, Va. 23230.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.