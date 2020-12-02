LOWRY, Mr. Thomas Wayne, "Tom Tom," 49, of Bumpass, started his new forever life in Heaven on November 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Richmond, Virginia on November 15, 1971. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Carter Lowry; and his mother, Rebecca Blevins Lowry-Ruth. He is survived by his son, Carter Lowry; his stepson, Tyler Cox; his sister, Traci Brickey; his brother, Jeff Lowry (Lisa); nephews, CJ, Ronnie, Robbie; nieces, Riley, Hannah, Rosalie; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at the family graveyard in Montpelier, Va., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Tom's name to Hounds F4R Heroes, P.O. Box 11552, Richmond, Va. 23230.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.