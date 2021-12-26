Menu
Thomas McNeil "Tommy" Williams
WILLIAMS, Thomas McNeil "Tommy", 83, of Prince George, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was the third son born to the late Temple Parker Williams Sr. and Pauline Rickman Williams. Tommy was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Hogarth, Ted Ray and Joseph Arthur "Joe" Williams; and grandson, Lorin Christopher Sutton. Tommy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Annie Moore Williams; son, Ralph L. Sutton Jr.; two daughters, Elizabeth Dianne Williams (Herbie) and Robin Sutton Hull; four grandchildren, Adam Williams (Joely), Sarah W. Anderson (Kris), Jessica Hull and Laura Whitworth (Warren); six great-grandchildren, Greyson and Camden Anderson, Ella, Harper, Noah and Wyatt Whitworth; four siblings, Temple Williams Jr. (Barbara), Edward Williams (Martha), Joan Mitchell (Cliff) and Shelby Kitchen (Clyde); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tommy was a past master of the Richmond Lodge #10 and served in the United States Army. In 1971, he founded and co-owned Moore Sign Corp. In 1980, he became the sole owner and CEO until his retirement in 2021. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Box 980693, Richmond, Va. 23298, or support.chfrichmond.org. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Dec
29
Service
7:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Tommy will be greatly missed. He was a man of honor and integrity. One of the last men that believed in a hand shake and your word was your bond. Rest in peace cowboy
marty wells
January 5, 2022
