WILLIAMS, Thomas McNeil "Tommy", 83, of Prince George, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was the third son born to the late Temple Parker Williams Sr. and Pauline Rickman Williams. Tommy was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Hogarth, Ted Ray and Joseph Arthur "Joe" Williams; and grandson, Lorin Christopher Sutton. Tommy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Annie Moore Williams; son, Ralph L. Sutton Jr.; two daughters, Elizabeth Dianne Williams (Herbie) and Robin Sutton Hull; four grandchildren, Adam Williams (Joely), Sarah W. Anderson (Kris), Jessica Hull and Laura Whitworth (Warren); six great-grandchildren, Greyson and Camden Anderson, Ella, Harper, Noah and Wyatt Whitworth; four siblings, Temple Williams Jr. (Barbara), Edward Williams (Martha), Joan Mitchell (Cliff) and Shelby Kitchen (Clyde); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Tommy was a past master of the Richmond Lodge #10 and served in the United States Army. In 1971, he founded and co-owned Moore Sign Corp. In 1980, he became the sole owner and CEO until his retirement in 2021. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Box 980693, Richmond, Va. 23298, or support.chfrichmond.org
