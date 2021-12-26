Menu
Thomas Linwood Yancey
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
YANCEY, Thomas Linwood, 64, of Louisa, Va., departed this life Wednesday, December 22, 2021. A viewing will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa, 117 West Street, Louisa. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 2564 Lindsay Rd., Gordonsville, Va. 22942. Interment Church Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at ddwatsonlouisa.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc
117 West Street, Louisa, VA
Dec
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant Plain Baptist Church
2564 Lindsay Rd, Gordonsville, VA
Sending prayers and Love to the family.. May god be with you all .. Tommy was a good guy!...He will Definitely be missed !!
FLORENCE COLEMAN
Family
December 27, 2021
May God wrap his loving arms around his family, his wife Lori and his children and grandchildren.
LuAnne Unruh
December 26, 2021
