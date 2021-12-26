YANCEY, Thomas Linwood, 64, of Louisa, Va., departed this life Wednesday, December 22, 2021. A viewing will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at D.D. Watson Mortician, Inc., Louisa, 117 West Street, Louisa. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 2564 Lindsay Rd., Gordonsville, Va. 22942. Interment Church Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at ddwatsonlouisa.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.