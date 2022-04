HAMPTON, Thurman K., departed this life March 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Laverne Hampton; daughter, Kala Jones; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Belmont Cemetery, Doswell, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2022.