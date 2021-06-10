Menu
Tillmon Thompson Sr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
THOMPSON, Tillmon, Sr., 72, of Henrico, departed this life, Friday, May 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Maggie Lee Thompson. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Cynthia Thompson; children, Tillmon Jr. (Kristell), Wayne, Trevon and Taniesha Thompson; five grandchildren, one devoted, Tillia Thompson; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the March Funeral Home Chapel, with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Home-Laburnum Ave.
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Jun
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were very much loved by the family, Rest in Peace
Merle Hill
Family
June 10, 2021
