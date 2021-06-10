THOMPSON, Tillmon, Sr., 72, of Henrico, departed this life, Friday, May 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Maggie Lee Thompson. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Cynthia Thompson; children, Tillmon Jr. (Kristell), Wayne, Trevon and Taniesha Thompson; five grandchildren, one devoted, Tillia Thompson; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a public viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the March Funeral Home Chapel, with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.