BEAMENT, Tim Randall, 58, passed away on December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Beament. Tim is survived by his mother, Letty Jane Beament; and brother, Kevin Beament (Jean). Tim is also survived by a special aunt, Ercelle Morris. Tim served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He attended VPI in the tradition of his father. In life, he enjoyed sailing and loved his extended family here and in England. With his extraordinary patience and skill, as a calling, Tim excelled in restoration of homes, cars and furniture. A special thank you to Bon Secours staff and Hospice for their exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your church or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.