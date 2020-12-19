Menu
Tim Randall Beament
BEAMENT, Tim Randall, 58, passed away on December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Beament. Tim is survived by his mother, Letty Jane Beament; and brother, Kevin Beament (Jean). Tim is also survived by a special aunt, Ercelle Morris. Tim served in the Army and was stationed in Germany. He attended VPI in the tradition of his father. In life, he enjoyed sailing and loved his extended family here and in England. With his extraordinary patience and skill, as a calling, Tim excelled in restoration of homes, cars and furniture. A special thank you to Bon Secours staff and Hospice for their exceptional care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your church or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry and shocked to learn of Tim´s passing. His family is in my thoughts and prayers!
Shannon Stapleford
September 12, 2021
I am deeply saddened to hear of my fellow soldier and friend´s passing. Tim and I served in the same Army Reserve unit for several years. We did our annual training at Ft Jackson over Thanksgiving a couple of times. My sincerest sympathy to his family.
Dan Dolan
March 18, 2021
Oh Man Tim I am so heartbroken. We had so many adventures so many years ago. You were my best friend for years. You were loved and I respected you. Tim was a true genius. I am so sorry for the loss Lettie and Kevin.
Ben Overstreet
December 20, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Tim´s passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to you Letty, Kevin, Jean and Ercelle.
Charles Willing
December 20, 2020
Beament, you will be sorely missed. Love you. Thoughts and prayers for peace and comfort to you, Mrs. Beament, Kevin and Jean. RIP
Debbie Boyd
December 19, 2020
