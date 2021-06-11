I´ve known the kid since he was seven years old, he and my son became friends in the second grade, then I dated his dad for a few years after my divorce in 1993 , we lived across the street, so I was babysitting him even before then , by the time we broke up , my daughter and his older brother were together, they´ve been together 26 years now, and have three teenagers ,so this kid has always been part of the family , all just heartbreaking , I have no words, just still can´t believe it , R.I.P. Timmy, you´ll be missed

Arlene Spencer June 12, 2021