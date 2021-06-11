Menu
Timothy Lee Agee
AGEE, Timothy Lee, 35, of Henrico, Va., passed away on June 5 of 2021. He was a true diehard Cowboys fan. Timmy was predeceased by his father, N. Tim Agee. He is survived by his mother, Laura Yeary; his brother, Will Bitner (Jennifer); sister, Tammy Brooks (Brian); son, Jordy Agee; and four nieces, two nephews and three great-nieces. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services. An online guestbook will be available at affinityfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, contact Will Bitner with contributions at [email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tonya McMillian
Family
June 16, 2021
He was a great person and was very silly growing up I haven´t seen him in years but we did talk on the phone he will be missed
Tracy dolan
Family
June 14, 2021
Rip cuz you will be missed
Danny Bitner
June 14, 2021
you will always be missed love you cuz.
Tabitha
Family
June 14, 2021
Timmy, you will truly be missed. You had a smile and heart of gold that no one could ever forget. stacey, mariah, brandon, Whitney and cameron
Stacey
Friend
June 12, 2021
I´ve known the kid since he was seven years old, he and my son became friends in the second grade, then I dated his dad for a few years after my divorce in 1993 , we lived across the street, so I was babysitting him even before then , by the time we broke up , my daughter and his older brother were together, they´ve been together 26 years now, and have three teenagers ,so this kid has always been part of the family , all just heartbreaking , I have no words, just still can´t believe it , R.I.P. Timmy, you´ll be missed
Arlene Spencer
June 12, 2021
We would see Tim at least twice a year for about the last 10 years when he would do our HVAC maintenance and repairs. He was always pleasant and personable, we will miss seeing him. Prayers for his son -I remember talking to Tim about his son after he was born. My heart breaks for his family and those that worked closely with him at Stanley....RIP
The Edmunds
Other
June 11, 2021
I was only privileged to know Tim through his twice yearly visits to my home for HVAC maintenance but am saddened that he is gone way to early. We shared a love of dogs. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Ruby Lorraine Murphey
Work
June 11, 2021
