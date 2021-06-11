AGEE, Timothy Lee, 35, of Henrico, Va., passed away on June 5 of 2021. He was a true diehard Cowboys fan. Timmy was predeceased by his father, N. Tim Agee. He is survived by his mother, Laura Yeary; his brother, Will Bitner (Jennifer); sister, Tammy Brooks (Brian); son, Jordy Agee; and four nieces, two nephews and three great-nieces. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services. An online guestbook will be available at affinityfuneralservice.com
. In lieu of flowers, contact Will Bitner with contributions at [email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 11, 2021.