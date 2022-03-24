LYONS, Timothy, 57, of Glen Allen, departed this life Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Franklin Lyons Sr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, siblings, Francine Pryor, Francine Puryear and Franklin Lyons Jr. (Roxie); nieces, Pierra, Danielle and Gabrielle Pryor, Yolanda Alexander, LaKeeya Puryear; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. Interment private.