SALLER, Timothy "Tim" Shannon, 65, of Richmond, Va., passed away on December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Shannon Saller. He is survived by his mother, Delorise T. Saller; siblings, Gina Lockwood (Glenn), Amy Bayer (Russ), Greg Saller (Terry), Emily Saller, Dave Saller; aunt, Carolyn Mills; uncle, Toby Thurston; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8250 Woodman Road. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.
Thanks Tim for being such a good friend. We met on the ballfields in there county many years ago. Your love of music and sports was without doubt. You will be greatly missed.
Brian Vonderlehr
March 10, 2022
You were a bit of sunshine, hope I was too. Thank you for the big brother truths and the understanding. Just being there ...I cannot stop crying my honest, funny, direct etc..friend. See you on the flip side was your grin out of lonely work, eat, sleep. Yep, over there...
Guess we have to find a new phone number now
December 31, 2021
Tim was one of a kind. Loved him a lot. We had many memorable times at the Richmond Race. He would laugh when I called him on Valentines Day because I made myself his honorary sweetheart. Rest In Peace, my friend.
Lin Pierce
December 30, 2021
Eaheart Industrial Service
December 30, 2021
Tim was an great man. I enjoyed working with him so much, he made you smile and had an amazing laugh (you knew when he was laughing). He was always telling funny and amazing stories. You will be missed brother, God Bless you and your family.
Joshua 1:9
David Harris
Work
December 30, 2021
So long Tim it was good working with you.
Steve Horsley
Work
December 29, 2021
To the family & friends of Timothy Saller,
We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Timothy. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier.
Jim Glass
General Mgr.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
December 29, 2021
I am going to miss you Tim. Loved you like a brother.