SEMONCO, Timothy D.W., 34, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anna Day, William Cline, Clara Semonco and Wash Semonco; and uncle, Stephen Semonco. He is survived by his wife, Angela Semonco; children, Sophia Grace, Aubrey Clara, Emery Marie and Kaeden Glenn; parents, Brenda Cox (Eddie) and Dennis Semonco; siblings, Lisa Cline, Christopher Hall (Melissa), Amanda Jenkins (Cullen) and Chalyn Spain (Michael); nieces and nephews, Breanda (Curtis), Bella, Gabriella, Madisyn, Christopher, Elias, Jadon, Amaris, Cade, Lily, Kennedy, Avery, Brendyn, Dilyn, Danika and Adalyn; and many other loving friends and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and driving trucks. He will be missed by all who loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.