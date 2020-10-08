MOODY, Todd Ricarldo, was called from this earthly journey to eternal life with the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marion and Susan Butler Mashore (Moshoe); his father, Carl L. Moody; two aunts, Elvira D. and Thelma J. Mashore; devoted brother, Marlon C. Moody; and only son, Aaron C. Moody. He is survived by his beloved and devoted mother, Reverend Joyce A. Mashore-Moody; two devoted aunts, Ivory B. Mashore and Sarah E. (Liz) Mashore- Bailey; three devoted cousins, Jeffrey (Toney) Mashore (Debra), Tammy E. Brown and Reeve A. Bailey; one half-brother, Quincy Moody; two nieces, Ashley Nicole (His Buttercup) Moody and Alexis Moody; one great-nephew, four great-nieces, among them, Blake (His Blakey-Blake); and numerous extended family and friends. Celebration of Life Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m. at United Nations Church International, 214 Cowardin Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23224. Reverend H. Tyrone Hilton officiating. Reverend Dr. Robert A. Winfree, eulogist. Remains resting at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Virginia 23224. Interment Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.