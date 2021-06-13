VOELCKER, Mr. Todd JW, Sr., 61, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2021 with his loving family by his side. Todd was born on September 2, 1959 and grew up in Henrico. He was preceded in death by his father, William Voelcker Jr. He is survived by his loving mother, Sharon Voelcker; siblings, Fletcher, Tina, Vicky, Karen and Barbara. He is survived by his three children, Christina Eary (Jonathan), Todd Voelcker Jr. (Angela) and Stephanie Fitch (David); and four grandchildren, Jaedon, Breauna, Jacob and Olivia; along with many nieces and nephews. After graduating from high school and having a family, Todd enjoyed spending time with his kids and coaching them in sports. He also had a love for motorcycles. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 on June 26, 2021 at 9 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.