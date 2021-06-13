VOELCKER, Mr. Todd JW, Sr., 61, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2021 with his loving family by his side. Todd was born on September 2, 1959 and grew up in Henrico. He was preceded in death by his father, William Voelcker Jr. He is survived by his loving mother, Sharon Voelcker; siblings, Fletcher, Tina, Vicky, Karen and Barbara. He is survived by his three children, Christina Eary (Jonathan), Todd Voelcker Jr. (Angela) and Stephanie Fitch (David); and four grandchildren, Jaedon, Breauna, Jacob and Olivia; along with many nieces and nephews. After graduating from high school and having a family, Todd enjoyed spending time with his kids and coaching them in sports. He also had a love for motorcycles. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 on June 26, 2021 at 9 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.
Todd was a valued and true friend in work and play. He is sorely missed.
Warren Earhart
Friend
June 25, 2021
God Bless Todd and all of his loved ones. I knew Todd since I was a lil Girl. He babysat my sister and I while his and my parents went out to dances etc. We stayed friends and I truly miss him. I love his family dearly. Much love, Teresa Ellis Wade
Teresa Wade
Family
June 25, 2021
Deepest sympathy from HHS class of 1976
Lisa Bane
June 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Todd's passing. I know my sister loved him. RIP Todd.
Robin Coffey
Friend
June 13, 2021
So sorry to here this. We were friends for the last few years. He will be missed