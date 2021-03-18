MORGAN, Tola Lee Glenn, 87, of Prospect, passed away on March 14, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. She was a woman of uncommon strength who showed faithful, generous love to her family and many friends in the community. Born on September 21, 1933, Tola was married to Robert E. "Bob" Morgan from November 14, 1953 until his death in May 1994. They settled on Tola's family's homestead, Glenndale Farm, in the late 1960s and raised their two children, Rob and Mary Annette there. Both alongside Bob and after his passing, Tola carefully tended the farm for almost six decades. She continued to fix fences, bale hay and ride out on the four-wheeler to check on her cows until well into her 80s. Tola was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Annette Glenn; and husband, Robert Morgan. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Annette Dunn (Jimmy); son, Rob Morgan (Paul DeLosh); grandson, Cody Dunn (Kelsey); granddaughter, Samantha Dunn; great-granddaughter, Penelope; sister, LaNette Coleman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Prospect Community Cemetery in Prospect, Va. See the Puckett Funeral Home website puckettfh.com
for more details.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.