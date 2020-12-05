WEST, Toni Howell, 72, of Moneta, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Don Stanjenn Smith.
She was born on July 25, 1948, in Richmond, Virginia. A daughter of the late Ernest Lenox Howell and Hassie Barlow Howell. Toni was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas L. Howell.
Toni is survived by her stepsons, Randy Smith (Janis) of Mechanicsville, Robb Smith (Christy) of Glen Allen; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry Howell, Tim Howell; sisters, Teresa Massaro, all of Richmond, Trudy Howell of Moneta; and her niece, Jessica Howell of Cape Charles.
Toni loved her last 30 years enjoying the lake life boating and skiing. She was avid at gardening, needlepoint, cooking and quilting.
We wish to thank our dear friends and neighbors for all of your help and support through these last months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Toni's name to the Moneta Volunteer Rescue Squad, Carilion Clinic Hospice or the U.S. Holocaust Museum.
A private service will be held.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake is assisting the family. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.