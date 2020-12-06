POND, Toni Pickering, 72, died on November 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va., after an almost 11-year battle with breast cancer. She was predeceased by her sister, Carla Pickering of Portland, Oregon. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Charles (Cris) E. Pond III; their daughters, Kara Pond Rey (Danny) of The Woodlands, Texas and Maura Bevin Pond of Richmond, Va.; and three beloved grandchildren, (Kara and Danny) Ewan, Keenan and Pearl; and the four Pond dogs. Additional survivors are cousins, Nancy (Crickie) Curriden of Billings, Mont., Michael Curriden of Alexandria, Va.; and sister and brother-in-law, Carole and David B. Sutton of Kilmarnock, Va. Toni was also predeceased in death by her parents, Gordon Carl Pickering and Sophie Thoren Pickering of Delray Beach, Fla. Toni was born in Charleston, W.Va., on December 27, 1947, and was so small the hospital had filled out a death certificate anticipating her death. She survived and left the hospital on February 8, 1948, and was raised in Pennsville, N.J. She received her Nursing degree from the Washington Hospital Center and American University in Washington, D.C., and moved to Richmond, Va., in 1970. In 1971, she met her future husband, Cris and they were together almost 50 years. They stayed in Richmond to raise two incredible daughters. As it was said by a dear friend, Toni was one of a kind - a force to be reckoned with, a study in courage, tenacity and caring. Those who met Toni for the first time were immediately drawn to her smile and sincerity and they felt they immediately knew her. Her smile was always radiant and her laughter was always close. She loved her family dearly and tirelessly worked to make things just better, always organizing, always staying on top of things. She worked from the moment she got up to the moment she went to bed. She loved her dogs and was devoted to their care. She was always the "go to" person for advice and she always spoke her mind. She was a constant example of selfless love and kindness. A special thank you to Dr. James Khatcheressian of the Virginia Cancer Institute and all those who treated, advised and cared for us for such a long time. Interment will be in the Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va., and a Celebration of Life will take place in the spring/summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel USA Health Foundation at ckcsc.org
or the Morris Animal Foundation at morrisanimalfoundation.org
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 6 to Dec. 14, 2020.