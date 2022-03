DAVIS, Torrie M., 48, of Richmond, departed this life December 3, 2021. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Woodville Church of the Nazarene, 2012 Selden St., on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.