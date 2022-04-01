Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tracie Denise Turner
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 9 2022
12:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
TURNER, Tracie Denise, of Richmond, Va., employee of RVHA until falling sick in 2016, passed away on March 29, 2022 with family by her side. She is survived by her sister, Tammy Turner Rouse (Bobby); four nephews, Jonathan, Jason (Ashley), Joshua Turner and Jamon Pace; one niece, Brianna Rouse; two great-nieces, Jai'Seairra and Alysia Turner; two great-nephews, Jayce and Justin Turner; devoted friends, Phyllis Smith, Lucinda Harris and Gwen Baines; other relatives, friends and co-workers. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. Viewing will be held one hour prior. Elder Candace Nicholas officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. COVID restrictions apply.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Viewing
12:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Apr
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mimms Funeral Service, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
April 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results