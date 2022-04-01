TURNER, Tracie Denise, of Richmond, Va., employee of RVHA until falling sick in 2016, passed away on March 29, 2022 with family by her side. She is survived by her sister, Tammy Turner Rouse (Bobby); four nephews, Jonathan, Jason (Ashley), Joshua Turner and Jamon Pace; one niece, Brianna Rouse; two great-nieces, Jai'Seairra and Alysia Turner; two great-nephews, Jayce and Justin Turner; devoted friends, Phyllis Smith, Lucinda Harris and Gwen Baines; other relatives, friends and co-workers. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. Viewing will be held one hour prior. Elder Candace Nicholas officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. COVID restrictions apply.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2022.