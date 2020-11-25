GEORGE, Tracy Elizabeth Nepivoda, 64, passed away November 23, 2020. She is survived by her son, Bach Grant Babendreier; her mother, Barbara Nepivoda; her brother, Mark Nepivoda; her sister, Nancy Walter; her husband, Leon George; stepchildren, Andrea (Jason), Damien and Mariam (Joseph); niece and nephews, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She will always be loved and may her memory be a blessing. Funeral arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Due to Covid-19, there will not be a viewing. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.