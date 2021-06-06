Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tracy Smith Holmes
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
HOLMES, Tracy Smith, 52, of Charles City, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin L. Smith; and her brother, Todd Smith. Tracy is survived by her husband, Gary F. Holmes Jr.; children, Gary F. Holmes III (Meagan), Patrick A. Johnson and Shawna R. Swann (Jonathan); grandsons, Patrick A. Johnson Jr. and David F. Swann; and her mother, Carol Smith. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas A. Smith (Karyl); nephew, Christian; and niece, Grace Smith. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. with the Celebration of Life starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the National Kidney Foundation, kidney.org. Online condolences at morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results