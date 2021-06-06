HOLMES, Tracy Smith, 52, of Charles City, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin L. Smith; and her brother, Todd Smith. Tracy is survived by her husband, Gary F. Holmes Jr.; children, Gary F. Holmes III (Meagan), Patrick A. Johnson and Shawna R. Swann (Jonathan); grandsons, Patrick A. Johnson Jr. and David F. Swann; and her mother, Carol Smith. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas A. Smith (Karyl); nephew, Christian; and niece, Grace Smith. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. with the Celebration of Life starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the National Kidney Foundation
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.