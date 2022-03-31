Menu
Trecia Widmeyer
WIDMEYER, Trecia, 67, of Powhatan, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her niece, Cheryl Williams. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Guy Widmeyer; sons, Aaron Widmeyer (Sarah) and James Jones (Christina); daughter, Whitney Newcomb (Christopher). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Alexis, Alaina, Aiddan, Kinslee, Ella and Ava. Trecia loved spending time in her garden, along with spoiling her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving and kind wife, mother and grandmother and she will be greatly missed. Services were held at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, that were followed by a private graveside service. Online condolences may be made at Bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
