BAKER, Trenton Clement, 55, passed away on September 20, 2020, and is survived by his wife, Joanna; daughter, Kailyn of Charlottesville, Va.; son, Ian; daughter, Erin; and stepson, Landon, all of Chester, Va.; mother, Carolyn Beaulieu; and brother, G. Todd Baker, both of Buffalo, N.Y. Trent served in the United States Army from 1983 until 1992. Most recently, Trent was employed as a Field Service Engineer for Electronics for Imaging. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball and football and watching the New England Patriots. Trent lived his life at full speed and loved his friends and family with all his heart. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the VFW at 1400 Lynchburg Street, Hopewell, Va. 23060. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
.