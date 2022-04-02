SUTTON, Trey Marshall, 24, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in the line of duty as a Police Officer for Henrico County. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles M. Wiker and Alice Virginia Wiker. He is survived by his fiancee', Zoe Pierson; parents, Duane and Carol Sutton; brother, Jared Sutton; grandparents, Robert and Cynthia Sutton; aunt, ReNae Mohr (Teddy); cousins, Austin and Dallas Kellar; groomsmen, Tyler Snellings, Matt Lawton and Georgia Phillips; and his fellow police officers from Central Station Evening Shift, B Platoon and the 74th Basic Police Academy. Trey loved the Red Sox, Patriots, hunting, golfing and his Great Danes, Avery and Iris. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Victory Tabernacle Church of God, 11700 Genito Rd., Midlothian, Va., where his funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, N. Prince George, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Henrico Police Foundation, P.O. Box 3165, Glen Allen, Va. 23058.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2022.