CULPEPPER, Trinity Miracle, age 7, of Richmond, departed this life on August 27, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Dawnetta Walker; father, Roy Culpepper Jr.; maternal grandmother, Delmore C. Walker; paternal grandmother, Yolanda Culpepper; sister, Dakaila Walker; brother, Roy Culpepper III; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.