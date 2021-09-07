Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Trinity Miracle Culpepper
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
CULPEPPER, Trinity Miracle, age 7, of Richmond, departed this life on August 27, 2021. She is survived by her mother, Dawnetta Walker; father, Roy Culpepper Jr.; maternal grandmother, Delmore C. Walker; paternal grandmother, Yolanda Culpepper; sister, Dakaila Walker; brother, Roy Culpepper III; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Poor sweet child gone too young. I lost my sister who was also age 7. I still remember her over 50 years later. Many condolences.
Slavin Rose
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results