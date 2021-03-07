Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Troy Frederick Hodges
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
HODGES, Troy Frederick, 47, of Varina, joined his mother, Carolyn Rae Southern, in Heaven on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Left to cherish his memory are his father, Harold Frederick Hodges; siblings, Melissa Taylor, Carol Blanks, Carl Hodges (Kate), Wanda Greek (Cheyne), Cindy Odum, Shelly Miles (Michael); nieces and nephews, Timothy Taylor (Tamara), Daniel Taylor (Stephanie), Emerald Van Alstyne (Kenny), Amber Smallwood, Kayla Smallwood, Sierra Wills (Michael), Holly Miles, Caleb Miles, James Odum, Jessie Odum; and five great-nieces and nephews. "We will love you forever!" Troy will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.