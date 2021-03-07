HODGES, Troy Frederick, 47, of Varina, joined his mother, Carolyn Rae Southern, in Heaven on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Left to cherish his memory are his father, Harold Frederick Hodges; siblings, Melissa Taylor, Carol Blanks, Carl Hodges (Kate), Wanda Greek (Cheyne), Cindy Odum, Shelly Miles (Michael); nieces and nephews, Timothy Taylor (Tamara), Daniel Taylor (Stephanie), Emerald Van Alstyne (Kenny), Amber Smallwood, Kayla Smallwood, Sierra Wills (Michael), Holly Miles, Caleb Miles, James Odum, Jessie Odum; and five great-nieces and nephews. "We will love you forever!" Troy will be laid to rest with a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.