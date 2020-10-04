Menu
Troy N. Mason
MASON, Troy N., 58, of Richmond, departed this life September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brown. Surviving are his mother, Edna Mason; 13 siblings, Minnie Mason, Rickie Mason, Julius Mason, Edna Bell, Charles Mason, Carl Mason, Deneen Hampton, Rosita Mason, Karen Turner, Carolyn Lawrence, Kevin Mason, Diane Williams and Gail Harris; aunt, Claire Harris; uncle, Walter Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends, one devoted, Barry Christian. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, October 5, from 12 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Pastor Michael Jones officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23222
Oct
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23222
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
October 4, 2020