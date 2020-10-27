WU, Ms. Tsai-Mei, 84, of Henrico, passed away on October 21, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer and dementia. She was preceded in death by her father, Yu-Sheng Wu; stepmother, Zou-Ying Li; and two sisters, Zai-Bing Wu and Zai-En Sieren Wu. She was born in China, but fled from there when the KMT party fled from the mainland. She was brought up in Taiwan, graduated from Suzhou University in Taiwan, got married and had a son, Han. Her husband divorced her after two years of marriage and remarried. About 10 years after giving birth to her son, she moved to the U.S. but her son did not like it here and chose to return to Taiwan. She became employed in the finance department of the city of Richmond from which she later retired. Mei is survived by her son, Han, who lives in Shanghai, China; a nephew, Jeffrey Sieren, who lives in Cary, N.C.; and a brother, Zai-Qing Wu. She was a member of Goodwill Baptist Church for over 20 years. Her ashes will be sent to Taiwan.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.