Tyrone Barnes
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
BARNES, Tyrone, 64, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at home after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Karen Barnes; sons, Dettrick, Derrick, Courtney, Juan Houchens and Tyrone Seldon; two sisters, Davina Johnson (Richard) and Francine Barnes; devoted niece, Sheryl Barnes; a host of grandchildren and other relatives. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., where a viewing will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, between 4 and 6 p.m. and where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Jan
7
Service
12:00p.m.
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave., Richmond, VA
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
January 5, 2022
