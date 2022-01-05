BARNES, Tyrone, 64, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at home after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Karen Barnes; sons, Dettrick, Derrick, Courtney, Juan Houchens and Tyrone Seldon; two sisters, Davina Johnson (Richard) and Francine Barnes; devoted niece, Sheryl Barnes; a host of grandchildren and other relatives. Remains rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., where a viewing will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022, between 4 and 6 p.m. and where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday. Interment Riverview Cemetery.