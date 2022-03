SMITH, Tyrone P., Sr., departed this life on September 5, 2021. He is survived by his children, Tyrone Jr., Titus (Michelle), Timothy, Iris (George) and Cherrie; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild and other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., today, September 9, 2021, 4 to 6 p.m. and where a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday at 12 noon.