Van Nichols "Buddy" Peace
1947 - 2021
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
PEACE, Van Nichols "Buddy", 74, passed away on May 31, 2021 in Richmond, Va. Buddy was beloved by all who had the pleasure to experience his acts of kindness (big and small), love and warmth. Buddy lived a truly blessed life. He was born on January 17, 1947 in Tsingtao, China; raised in Halifax, Va.; lived in Richmond for over 50 years; and traveled the world - including living in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for four years with the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Linda. Buddy was an alumnus of VCU, a member of the United States Army Reserve and a retired employee of Philip Morris U.S.A.

Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Crawford Peace; his mother, Yvonne Peace and his sister, Shelley Peace. In addition to his wife, Linda; Buddy is survived by his daughter, Katherine Fleck (Jacob); his son, Nick Peace (Lindsey); his brothers, Crawford Peace Jr. (Barbara Lee) and Chris Peace (Ginger); his sisters, Nonnie Dillehay (Barry) and Courtney Hagins (Harold). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ava Dean, Kellam, Maggie, Parker and Paige; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and too many friends to count.

The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va., where a celebration of Buddy's life will also be held 5 p.m. Friday, June 11. If you would like to honor Buddy's memory, please consider supporting two of his passions (golf and VCU Basketball) with a donation to VCU Athletics at www.support.vcu.edu/give/athletics or First Tee Greater Richmond at https://www.firstteegreaterrichmond.org/ways-to-give/.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of Buddy Peace. He was a warm and very kind man. He will be truly missed!
Arlene Litton Opengart
Friend
June 24, 2021
Linda & family - sorry/shocked to hear of Buddy's passing - truly cherished our many years of friendship & good times - lucky to have known y'all - hope to see you in next day or two
Richard Vaden
Friend
June 9, 2021
So sorry to hear about Buddy. He always had a smile on his face and was a pleasure to be around. Enjoyed many golf rounds with him. Thoughts and prayers go out to the family. He will be missed.
Louis Hite
Friend
June 8, 2021
Linda and family, Buddy was a one of a kind gentleman. I will always cherish our golf matches, card games and friendship with your entire family. Debbie and I send our prayers to you all.
Jim Longstreth
June 7, 2021
Linda, so sorry about Buddy. Truly a nice genuine man. My pleasure to have known him. With sincere sympathy. A T Meeks
A T Meeks
June 7, 2021
With sorrow to hear of the passing of Buddy. Such a great guy. We will all miss him.
Tom Askew
Friend
June 6, 2021
