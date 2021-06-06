PEACE, Van Nichols "Buddy", 74, passed away on May 31, 2021 in Richmond, Va. Buddy was beloved by all who had the pleasure to experience his acts of kindness (big and small), love and warmth. Buddy lived a truly blessed life. He was born on January 17, 1947 in Tsingtao, China; raised in Halifax, Va.; lived in Richmond for over 50 years; and traveled the world - including living in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for four years with the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Linda. Buddy was an alumnus of VCU, a member of the United States Army Reserve and a retired employee of Philip Morris U.S.A.
Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Crawford Peace; his mother, Yvonne Peace and his sister, Shelley Peace. In addition to his wife, Linda; Buddy is survived by his daughter, Katherine Fleck (Jacob); his son, Nick Peace (Lindsey); his brothers, Crawford Peace Jr. (Barbara Lee) and Chris Peace (Ginger); his sisters, Nonnie Dillehay (Barry) and Courtney Hagins (Harold). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ava Dean, Kellam, Maggie, Parker and Paige; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and too many friends to count.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va., where a celebration of Buddy's life will also be held 5 p.m. Friday, June 11. If you would like to honor Buddy's memory, please consider supporting two of his passions (golf and VCU Basketball) with a donation to VCU Athletics at www.support.vcu.edu/give/athletics
or First Tee Greater Richmond at https://www.firstteegreaterrichmond.org/ways-to-give/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.