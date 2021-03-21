NUNNALLY, Van Huppert, 67, of Richmond, passed peacefully at home on March 11, 2021 after courageously fighting ALS for over a year. His battle is over and he is now at rest. Born August 5, 1953 to Aubrey W. Nunnally Jr. (deceased) and Frances Huppert Nunnally; Van is survived by his loving mother; and by Kathy Nunnally; son, Brandon Nunnally; son, Alex Nunnally; brother, David Nunnally (Judy); nieces, Sally Nunnally and Katie Nunnally; and sister, Heidi Nunnally, who provided care for him until the end. Van followed his dad's passion for golf and worked as a PGA tour caddie. Never did he falter when the disease took everything from him except his fortitude and spirit. The family wishes to thank Bon Secours Hospice for their care and support during Van's last days. Visitation will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. A live streamed funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. to be viewed via affinityfuneralservice.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, als.org/dc-md-va
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.