Van Huppert Nunnally
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
NUNNALLY, Van Huppert, 67, of Richmond, passed peacefully at home on March 11, 2021 after courageously fighting ALS for over a year. His battle is over and he is now at rest. Born August 5, 1953 to Aubrey W. Nunnally Jr. (deceased) and Frances Huppert Nunnally; Van is survived by his loving mother; and by Kathy Nunnally; son, Brandon Nunnally; son, Alex Nunnally; brother, David Nunnally (Judy); nieces, Sally Nunnally and Katie Nunnally; and sister, Heidi Nunnally, who provided care for him until the end. Van followed his dad's passion for golf and worked as a PGA tour caddie. Never did he falter when the disease took everything from him except his fortitude and spirit. The family wishes to thank Bon Secours Hospice for their care and support during Van's last days. Visitation will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. A live streamed funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. to be viewed via affinityfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, als.org/dc-md-va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Mar
23
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
affinityfuneralservice.com
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Thinking of you, Heidi, and your family during this difficult time. We are so sorry for your loss. Sending love and hugs.
Ilana Nauman
March 23, 2021
Heidi and Family - I am sorry for your loss. I enjoyed talking with Van over the years and know he is at peace. Your care for him was a gift for you each.
Pamela Waitkus
March 23, 2021
