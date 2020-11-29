SNEAD, Vanessa Gail, 53, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of the late Jimmy Joe Isom. Vanessa graduated from John Tyler Community College in 1989 with an associate degree in Nursing. She worked for Henrico Doctors' Hospital in the Newborn Nursery for 26 years and worked in home health until May of 2020. Vanessa will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Michael Lee Snead; her mother, Alma June Wilson; three children, Matthew, Amy and Andrew Snead; her mother-in-law and friend, Joyce Cox Snead; a special friend, Jennifer Athas Reid; and numerous other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15 a.m. with a graveside service following at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to Richmond Christian School, 511 Belmont Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.