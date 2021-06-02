MAYO, Vanessa P., departed this life May 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mayo Sr. She is survived by her four daughters, Tineca, Chaka, Lekea and Dakota; son, Bryant; stepson, Allan; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 2 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will take place Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2021.