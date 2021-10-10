I was sorry to see Rev. Colbert´s death notice in the Roanoke Times today. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Although it has been twenty years since I have seen him and talked with him, he made an indelible impression on me, as a person and as a man of God. I loved listening to him preach on WTOY radio back in the day, when he was pastor at Maple Street Baptist Church. He helped me when I needed it. I hope to carry it forward. Peace to his family and loved ones. RIP the Reverend Vator C. Colbert.

Ricky Mullen Friend October 11, 2021