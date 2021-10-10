COLBERT, The Rev. Vater C., 59, of Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on October 4, 2021 in Richmond, Va. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, 15001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia Court House, Va. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 12 noon at the Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, Chesterfield, Va. Interment will follow in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 14167 Farmville Rd., Meherrin, Va. Unity Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 241 Main Street, Hurt, Va. 24563 is in charge of all arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
Just learned of the passing of Rev Colbert, we always talked from time to time, so stay I just found out my prayers are still with the family.
J Richardson
March 26, 2022
Prayers to the family.
Sheila Eames
Friend
October 17, 2021
RIP my friend
Sandre Woodley
Friend
October 15, 2021
Pastor Colbert,was a Awesome Preacher and a Good Friend you are going to be Well Miss Pastor Colbert I love you RIP
Sandre Woodley
Friend
October 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Rev. Colbert. The family is in my prayers.
Janis Wade
October 13, 2021
I was deeply saddened to hear of Rev Colbert's passing. Playing together as children, Vater was always the Minister and I was the choir. R.I.P my childhood friend. Heartfelt sympathy extends to the Family.
Annette Doswell Morris
October 13, 2021
I extend to each of you my deepest condolences. Weeping may endure for a night but joy cometh in the morning. My friend will truly be missed but memories of him will forever be in my heart.
Wilma Charles
Friend
October 13, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Colbert family. Rev. Colbert had a gift from God preaching and teaching God's word and I enjoyed listening to him. Family keep all the memories close in your heart. May God's peace and comfort be with you.
Joanne Coleman
October 12, 2021
Deepest and sincere condolences to Sister Darlene Colbert and family. Praying for your strength & comfort
Margaret Holman
Other
October 12, 2021
I was sorry to see Rev. Colbert´s death notice in the Roanoke Times today. My condolences to his family and loved ones. Although it has been twenty years since I have seen him and talked with him, he made an indelible impression on me, as a person and as a man of God. I loved listening to him preach on WTOY radio back in the day, when he was pastor at Maple Street Baptist Church. He helped me when I needed it. I hope to carry it forward. Peace to his family and loved ones. RIP the Reverend Vator C. Colbert.
Ricky Mullen
Friend
October 11, 2021
It is with Heart felt sympathy that I extend my sincere condolences to First Lady Colbert & family. I had a chance to hear Pastor Colbert preach the "word" & not only did he preach the "word " , but his spirit was Inspirational among his congregation. He will be missed. R.I.P.
Shirley T. wilson
October 11, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family of Pastor Colbert!
Stafford & Phyllis Hill
October 11, 2021
Prayers of comfort and strength go out to the family of Rev Dr. Colbert. During my time in Virginia, he was a great friend and opened many doors for me. For that, I am eternally grateful. May the peace of God which passes all understanding be with his wife, children, and the congregations he served over the years.
David Shawn Briggs
Friend
October 11, 2021
Sending our prayers, condolences and Love to the family of my former student, Pastor Vater Colbert.
Rev. James Holcomb & family
School
October 11, 2021
Sending our prayers, condolences and Love to the Colbert family.
Rev. James Holcomb & family
October 11, 2021
Roger and Octavia wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Rev. Vater Colbert.
Pastor and Mrs. Roger Allen
October 10, 2021
I'm So Sorry To About Your Loss Of My Classmate its be a joy knowing Vater and lovinng his loving spirit.to his family Weeping May Endure For A Night But Joy Comes Within The Morning...Phyllis Lyle Pr. Ed. Co.. Class Of 1980
Phyllis Lyle
October 10, 2021
Prayers and blessings to Dr.Colbert's family. We'll meet again in glory. RIP.