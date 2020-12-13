Veda and I were patients at the same health care facility so we saw each other several days a week. She was always so cheerful and pleasant and always had stories to tell me about her piano students. Maybe we got to be such good friends because we were both music teachers but we were also kindred spirits. I will miss her tremendously. She was a wonderful lady with a beautiful heart. May God bless her and may her memory be eternal for those who loved her.

Donna Hoffman January 6, 2021