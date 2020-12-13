Menu
Veda Puryear-Coleman
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc
1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Richmond, VA
PURYEAR-COLEMAN, Mrs. Veda, passed away on November 30, 2020 at the age of 69, after several weeks of declining health due to kidney failure and other complications. She was able to have a peaceful transition in her sleep.

She is survived by her two children, Alan and Tammy; her brother, Sam; and her three grandchildren, Genevieve, Vanessa and Beatrice; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Although she owned and managed several businesses throughout her life, Veda was best known for her 20 years of teaching piano to hundreds of children and adults, leaving behind a legacy of music in the lives of many in her community.

There is no memorial service planned at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, the family is planning to honor Veda's legacy by creating a "Virtual Recital" and inviting past students to participate. If you are a former student who wants to participate or you want information on the recital, please contact the family by email at [email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.
She told me once that when her time came, she'd be "ret to go" home to be with her Savior. I'm so sad that she's gone, but happy she's home.
Fatima Drew
February 17, 2021
Veda and I were patients at the same health care facility so we saw each other several days a week. She was always so cheerful and pleasant and always had stories to tell me about her piano students. Maybe we got to be such good friends because we were both music teachers but we were also kindred spirits. I will miss her tremendously. She was a wonderful lady with a beautiful heart. May God bless her and may her memory be eternal for those who loved her.
Donna Hoffman
January 6, 2021
We offer our deep heart felt sympathy to each one of Veda´s family members. We will always remember Veda´s beautiful smile and her faithful love for her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. She also used to enjoy sharing with us that we were her first married couple that she ever taught. Also we always remember Veda as a loving friend and dear sister in Christ. As you are In the loving arms of Christ, you will forever Rest In Peace.
Janlyn & Danny Anthony
December 14, 2020
I am deeply sadden to hear of Veda passing. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family. I met Veda when I was working at Nations Bank now Bank of America on Williamsburg Rd. She was so happy to share with me the many things that she was doing but she was so proud of her piano students and the fact that she was able to share her talent with those students. Alway smiling and full of inspiring conversation. Praying for you and your family. Love, Marion Loftin
Marion Loftin
December 13, 2020
You know we had some great times together. You will never be forgotten. I will tap dance down memory lane of our memories. We have been friends since we were 14 yrs old and have only had one agrument which we got over quickly. I will hold you in my heart always . My condolences to Alan, Tammy and Sam. Rest in Heavenly peace my friend. Until we meet again.
Caroline Scarborough
December 13, 2020
