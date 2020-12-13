PURYEAR-COLEMAN, Mrs. Veda, passed away on November 30, 2020 at the age of 69, after several weeks of declining health due to kidney failure and other complications. She was able to have a peaceful transition in her sleep.
She is survived by her two children, Alan and Tammy; her brother, Sam; and her three grandchildren, Genevieve, Vanessa and Beatrice; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Although she owned and managed several businesses throughout her life, Veda was best known for her 20 years of teaching piano to hundreds of children and adults, leaving behind a legacy of music in the lives of many in her community.
There is no memorial service planned at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, the family is planning to honor Veda's legacy by creating a "Virtual Recital" and inviting past students to participate. If you are a former student who wants to participate or you want information on the recital, please contact the family by email at [email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.