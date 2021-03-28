Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Velina Drusilla Wilkerson-Gillison
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
WILKERSON-GILLISON, Velina Drusilla, 68, of Richmond, departed this life on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Felix Gillison Jr. and Earl Lee Wilkerson Sr.; children, Zenita M. Wilkerson and Jeremy; parents, Pearl and Robert Winfred Price Sr.; and brother, Jerry Price. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Earl Lee Wilkerson Jr. (Tara), Travis Wilkerson (Farren); four grandchildren; stepsons, Eric, Keith Sr., Ryan Sr. and Marvin Wilkerson; several grandchildren; devoted sister, Marcella P. Singh; brothers, Alphonso Price Sr., Robert Price Jr. and Sylvester Price; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.