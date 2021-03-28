WILKERSON-GILLISON, Velina Drusilla, 68, of Richmond, departed this life on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Felix Gillison Jr. and Earl Lee Wilkerson Sr.; children, Zenita M. Wilkerson and Jeremy; parents, Pearl and Robert Winfred Price Sr.; and brother, Jerry Price. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Earl Lee Wilkerson Jr. (Tara), Travis Wilkerson (Farren); four grandchildren; stepsons, Eric, Keith Sr., Ryan Sr. and Marvin Wilkerson; several grandchildren; devoted sister, Marcella P. Singh; brothers, Alphonso Price Sr., Robert Price Jr. and Sylvester Price; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held Monday, March 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Livestreaming will be available on the website. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.