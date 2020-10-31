AYERS-KILMER, Vera, 96, of Powhatan, went to be with the Lord and her husbands, Green Ayers and Fred Kilmer on October 29, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Ayers Greene (Parker (Moe)) of Powhatan; brother, Ronald D. Murphy (Margie) of Spencer. Vera was a retired employee of Gulf Oil. Funeral services will be held Sunday, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Services, 202 W. Blue Ridge St., Stuart, 24171. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 11 to 12:30 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan, with graveside services to follow at 1 p.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CBN at www.cbn.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.