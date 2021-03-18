BOYD, Verna Mae Talley, peacefully left this earthly life for her Heavenly home March 15, 2021 at 11:18 p.m. She bravely battled angiosarcoma. She was born September 9, 1935 to Spencer Lee Talley and Myrtle Silver Kirby Talley, in Mechanicsville on her family's farm on Talley Farm Road. She was one of nine children. In an era where her family faced many hardships while she grew up on the farm, she persevered through hard work. It made her stronger and wiser. She graduated from Battlefield Park High School when the school only offered 11 grades. She was a charter member of the Liberty Christian Church (Compass Christian) when it formed in 1961. The church was her passion. She was involved in the Ladies' Circle a great deal for most of her adult life. She had a servant's heart. Although she couldn't attend because of health in her later years, she still sent her checks every month to support God's work. She was dedicated and retired from C&P Telephone Co. after 30 years. She refused to institutionalize her daughter, Robin, born with Down Syndrome, but instead nurtured her until Robin passed away in 1996 at the age of 33. Verna Mae loved to bake. Her sausage balls were an appetizer to treasure. Many joke about fruitcakes. That's ONLY because they never had Verna Mae's fruitcakes. Favorite memories include sharing her cooking skills with her grandchildren, allowing them to lick the bowls, but not allowing them to jump when the cakes were in the oven! As a younger woman, she was always polished and well-dressed. She prayed for her family and God's work. Verna Mae was a quiet woman, not freely expressing her opinions, though she had many. Her family loved her soft laugh and hearing her say to them, "I love you," addressing each person specifically by name before they went home. Eugene "Gene" Guilford Boyd III and "Vernie" were married at her parent's home December 3, 1955. They were married for over 58 years until his passing in 2014. She was "Mom" to Gayle B. Alexander (Ray III), Robin C. Boyd (deceased) and Renee B. Owens (Russell L "Rusty" III, deceased). To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was "Mema." Her grandchildren are Karen A. Drake (Timothy), Kelly A. Smither (Christopher), Spencer W. Alexander, Britney N. Owens, Brandon R. Owens. Her great-grandchildren are Clark Eugene Drake, Amos Lee Drake, Larkin Boyd Smither, Lloyd Alexander Smither and Lawson Talley Smither. Gayle was at the home each night after work and on weekends to care for her mom. Sharon Talley Martin, niece, was Verna Mae's caregiver. Sharon served through rain, snow, heat or any possible hindrance and was always there twice each day. The family will receive friends at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021. A celebration of her life in the Lord will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Compass Christian Church, Mechanicsville. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hwy. 301, Hanover, Va. Before she passed, Verna Mae asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Compass Christian Church or Hanover ARC.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2021.