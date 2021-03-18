Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Verna Mae Talley Boyd
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
BOYD, Verna Mae Talley, peacefully left this earthly life for her Heavenly home March 15, 2021 at 11:18 p.m. She bravely battled angiosarcoma. She was born September 9, 1935 to Spencer Lee Talley and Myrtle Silver Kirby Talley, in Mechanicsville on her family's farm on Talley Farm Road. She was one of nine children. In an era where her family faced many hardships while she grew up on the farm, she persevered through hard work. It made her stronger and wiser. She graduated from Battlefield Park High School when the school only offered 11 grades. She was a charter member of the Liberty Christian Church (Compass Christian) when it formed in 1961. The church was her passion. She was involved in the Ladies' Circle a great deal for most of her adult life. She had a servant's heart. Although she couldn't attend because of health in her later years, she still sent her checks every month to support God's work. She was dedicated and retired from C&P Telephone Co. after 30 years. She refused to institutionalize her daughter, Robin, born with Down Syndrome, but instead nurtured her until Robin passed away in 1996 at the age of 33. Verna Mae loved to bake. Her sausage balls were an appetizer to treasure. Many joke about fruitcakes. That's ONLY because they never had Verna Mae's fruitcakes. Favorite memories include sharing her cooking skills with her grandchildren, allowing them to lick the bowls, but not allowing them to jump when the cakes were in the oven! As a younger woman, she was always polished and well-dressed. She prayed for her family and God's work. Verna Mae was a quiet woman, not freely expressing her opinions, though she had many. Her family loved her soft laugh and hearing her say to them, "I love you," addressing each person specifically by name before they went home. Eugene "Gene" Guilford Boyd III and "Vernie" were married at her parent's home December 3, 1955. They were married for over 58 years until his passing in 2014. She was "Mom" to Gayle B. Alexander (Ray III), Robin C. Boyd (deceased) and Renee B. Owens (Russell L "Rusty" III, deceased). To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was "Mema." Her grandchildren are Karen A. Drake (Timothy), Kelly A. Smither (Christopher), Spencer W. Alexander, Britney N. Owens, Brandon R. Owens. Her great-grandchildren are Clark Eugene Drake, Amos Lee Drake, Larkin Boyd Smither, Lloyd Alexander Smither and Lawson Talley Smither. Gayle was at the home each night after work and on weekends to care for her mom. Sharon Talley Martin, niece, was Verna Mae's caregiver. Sharon served through rain, snow, heat or any possible hindrance and was always there twice each day. The family will receive friends at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021. A celebration of her life in the Lord will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Compass Christian Church, Mechanicsville. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, in Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hwy. 301, Hanover, Va. Before she passed, Verna Mae asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Compass Christian Church or Hanover ARC.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Compass Christian Church
Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
22
Inurnment
1:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Hwy. 301, Hanover, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Verna Mae was someone who you would always look up to. Working with her at the Telephone Company you always knew you could depend on her for her kind words.
Arlene Warren
March 24, 2021
Gayle, I am so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. It is never easy to lose a parent, even as adults. My heart goes out to your family at this time.
Judy Douglas Dick
March 19, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Family and Friends at this very difficult time. NEW VISION TELEPHONE PIONEERS RICHMOND COUNCIL
Mary Simons
March 19, 2021
Gayle and Renee sending prayers for you and your families and pray God sends his angels of strength, support and comfort to you all.
Susan (Motley) Rylander
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results