Verna Perry Durvin
DURVIN, Verna Perry, widow of Garland T. Durvin, entered Heaven on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the age of 94. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Marilyn D. Rogati (Pete) of Cortland, N.Y.; two sons, Ted Durvin (Barbara) of Macon, Ga. and Hunter Durvin (Cathy) of Mechanicsville, Va.; four grandchildren, Peter Rogati II (Jen), Ethan Rogati (Trish), Christina Robertson (Josh) and Beth Allen (Rob); 13 great-grandchildren; and a niece, Shirley M. Hare (Bobby). Verna retired from Seaboard Coastline Railroad after 30 years of service. She was an active member of Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church for over 60 years, where she served on various committees, including Meal Makers. Above all else, Verna loved her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Chamberlayne Heights UMC, 6100 Chamberlayne Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home Chapel
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church
6100 Chamberlayne Road, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest condolences to my classmate Ted and the whole family in the loss of your mother.
Rochele HC Hirsch (FKA Betty Stansell)
Friend
March 20, 2022
Sorry for your loss Hunter and Cathy!
N.B. Curtis
Other
March 20, 2022
