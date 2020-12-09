ROSE, Vernard B., our dear and beloved brother left this earthly home to rest in his Heavenly home on December 3, 2020. He was born May 14, 1949, in Kenbridge, Va., where he attended Lunenburgh County Public Schools. Afterward, Vernard relocated to Richmond City to begin working as a brick mason. Looking for a career change, he enlisted into the military, joining the Army. Upon ending his service, he planted roots in Pittsburgh, Pa. There he met and married Enis Ford, bonding and becoming a positive role model father figure to her children who loved him exceptionally! Vernard's memories will be cherished closely by his wife - Enis (children and grand); his brothers and sisters who will miss him dearly, Henry III (Etta) Rose, George (Bernice) Rose, Tennessee, James Rose, Hampton, Va., Carolyn Rose Franklin, Angelia Rose (Carroll) Roots, Elnora Rose, Alexandria, Va.; and also loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
An extension of family and friends from Kenbridge was certainly a blessing in his life. As a child, he attended St. Matthews Baptist Church in Kenbridge and faithfully came annually to the church's Homecoming in August with great joy and expectancy! Vernard looked forward to coming home to family reunions and going on vacations with us. What great memories! "Tootsie Roll" or "V V" as he was lovingly called was preceded in death by Henry and Marion Rose; sister, Dywanna Rose; brothers, Cornelius, Marvin, Wayne Sr., Robert Sr. Rose.
Though our tears fall, Jesus Christ catches them in His hands and comforts us. We weren't expecting this sudden loss but God's plans are not ours! How blessed we were to have you as our brother, we will miss you and always love you.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Vernard was one the nicest guys that i had the opportunity to meet. I'm just learning of his passing. My heartfelt sympathy for his family.
Brenda a Horsley
December 20, 2020
It is an absolute honor for my family to have you and your wife be a part of our lives over the past few years! Thank you for accepting my son and loving him as your own and everything else that your family has done! My condolences to everyone who loves you and rest with god! You will be dearly missed!
Cheria Norris
December 15, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to you and your family Mother Roots we love you and I´m praying for your family, God is wrapping his loving arms all around you all, in the name of Jesus I love you mother
The Ruffin Family
December 13, 2020
Vernard walked in our lives with so much warmth and love. His love quietly showered upon our family, church family and our town a taste of Christ `s love. Our hearts share this hour of sorrow. But the good news is those who die in Christ shall live again. We thank God for a man who made a difference. The Watkins Family
Gale Hudson
December 11, 2020
What a gem Vernard was! It was a blessing to call him family. The Jersey cousins will miss you; Betty Joyce Hill, Tanya Lawrence, Julian, Jr. Keisha, Kyle Mann, & Quel Scott. Enis & family, we are here for you through these times of sorrow.
Keisha Hill
December 10, 2020
Condolences and blessings to the family. Your Kenbridge, Va extended family.
Sid and Wanda Hill
December 10, 2020
I will miss my brother. Love you forever and always. I will see you again.
Angelia Roots
December 9, 2020
Uncle i will miss you so much . Love you .
Latoyia Rose
December 9, 2020
We have lost another part of the family tree ,but we have gained another Angel.God makes no mistakes.My prayers is with each and everyone of you including myself.Love you all.
Crystal Fields
December 9, 2020
May God be with all of my cousins and family as we cope with his loss. RIP Vernard (Bixby). Your smile will be forever remembered.