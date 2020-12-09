ROSE, Vernard B., our dear and beloved brother left this earthly home to rest in his Heavenly home on December 3, 2020. He was born May 14, 1949, in Kenbridge, Va., where he attended Lunenburgh County Public Schools. Afterward, Vernard relocated to Richmond City to begin working as a brick mason. Looking for a career change, he enlisted into the military, joining the Army. Upon ending his service, he planted roots in Pittsburgh, Pa. There he met and married Enis Ford, bonding and becoming a positive role model father figure to her children who loved him exceptionally! Vernard's memories will be cherished closely by his wife - Enis (children and grand); his brothers and sisters who will miss him dearly, Henry III (Etta) Rose, George (Bernice) Rose, Tennessee, James Rose, Hampton, Va., Carolyn Rose Franklin, Angelia Rose (Carroll) Roots, Elnora Rose, Alexandria, Va.; and also loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



An extension of family and friends from Kenbridge was certainly a blessing in his life. As a child, he attended St. Matthews Baptist Church in Kenbridge and faithfully came annually to the church's Homecoming in August with great joy and expectancy! Vernard looked forward to coming home to family reunions and going on vacations with us. What great memories! "Tootsie Roll" or "V V" as he was lovingly called was preceded in death by Henry and Marion Rose; sister, Dywanna Rose; brothers, Cornelius, Marvin, Wayne Sr., Robert Sr. Rose.



Though our tears fall, Jesus Christ catches them in His hands and comforts us. We weren't expecting this sudden loss but God's plans are not ours! How blessed we were to have you as our brother, we will miss you and always love you.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.