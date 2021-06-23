THOMPKINS, Mrs. Vernelle, age 85, of Richmond, departed this life June 20, 2021. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon and Sheila Thompkins; two sons, Vernon (Karen) and Richard (Charlene) Thompkins; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Thompkins can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Rev. Tyrone Nelson officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.