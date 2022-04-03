CORPREW, Mrs. Vernetta, age 92, of Richmond, departed this life March 26, 2022. She is survived by one son, Llewellyn Seward (Lorene); one granddaughter, April Seward; four great-grandsons; one sister, Christine Walters (Ralph); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Arthur Jones officiating. Interment Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville, Virginia. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.