Vernon Wayne Hall
HALL, Vernon Wayne, 67, of Varina, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He served in the U.S. Army for two years in Korea and worked at Bear Island Paper Company for 32 years. Wayne loved listening to music, riding in his Mustang, playing his guitars, playing golf and being the best Boppi in the world. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Terri; his three daughters, Tiffani Strath (Jay), Candace Carnley (Jamie) and Kimberly Haller (Richie); eight grandchildren, who were truly the love of his life, Taylor, Evan, Gavin, Landon, Luke, Leighton, Ryland and Ridge; sisters, Linda Hall (Carter) and Paige Hall; sister-in-law, Jerri McElroy; niece, Angel Flippen (Kevin); nephew, Adam McElroy; father-in-law, Eddie Hall; and countless other nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Monday, March 15, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mar
15
Service
2:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terry Cole
March 12, 2021
We are sorry to hear this news.. We send our condolences to the family
Mark & Debbie Boykin
March 12, 2021
Terri I am so sorry. Praying for you and your family. Wayne will never be forgotten.
Brenda Shaw Bass
March 12, 2021
Terri, I'm so sorry. May God bless Wayne's soul & comfort you and your family. Should you need any help, do not hesitate to call me. You're in my thoughts & prayers.
Genevieve DeQuatro Saunders
March 12, 2021
