Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vernon Lee Harding Jr.
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
HARDING, Vernon Lee, Jr., 89, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 5, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. He was the eldest son of 10 children born to the late Vernon Lee Harding Sr. and Murtice Hicks on August 18, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia. Lee was a graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School. He was a retired Insurance agent with Peoples Security Insurance and a retired employee of the YMCA on West Franklin Street for over 13 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and one brother. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Sarah Jefferson Harding; devoted son, Gerald J. Harding (Kawana); and daughter, Avis Hill. He is also survived by a daughter, Verna Patrice Berry; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Jones; three brothers, Earnest E., George W. (Fuzzy) and Alphonsus Harding; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, January 11 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfunereralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
To my Older Brother I learned alot from we will miss you love always
ALPHONSUS HARDING
Family
January 10, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 10, 2022
May God be your tender comfort in sorrow and bring peace and strength in the days to come.
Joyce & Warren Pegeas
January 9, 2022
Sending our heartfelt condolences, love and light to Cousin Verna Berry & Family
Corliss & Matthew Johnson
January 8, 2022
My sincere condolences to Sarah and her family. Praying that God will give you comfort and strength .God will always be with you .Trust him.
Betty Hyde
Friend
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results