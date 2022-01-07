HARDING, Vernon Lee, Jr., 89, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 5, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. He was the eldest son of 10 children born to the late Vernon Lee Harding Sr. and Murtice Hicks on August 18, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia. Lee was a graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School. He was a retired Insurance agent with Peoples Security Insurance and a retired employee of the YMCA on West Franklin Street for over 13 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and one brother. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Sarah Jefferson Harding; devoted son, Gerald J. Harding (Kawana); and daughter, Avis Hill. He is also survived by a daughter, Verna Patrice Berry; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Jones; three brothers, Earnest E., George W. (Fuzzy) and Alphonsus Harding; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, January 11 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfunereralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2022.