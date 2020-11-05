MOSELEY, Vernon L., age 81, of Richmond, departed this life November 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Delores Moseley; two daughters, Angela Moseley Scott (Phillip) and Kimberly Moseley Golder (Michael); three grandchildren, Alexis Scott and Kayla and Kendall Golder; one brother, Linwood Moseley; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Ralph Hodge, pastor, eulogist. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Saturday.