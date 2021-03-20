PLEDGER, Vernon R., passed away peacefully March 4, 2021 at his home in Richmond, Va. Born July 25, 1941, he is survived by his sister, Delores Berry; two sons, Brad Elliott and Kenneth; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Ira and Hazel Pledger; and brother, Leon. Vernon served honorably in the U.S. Army, after which he started his career in Richmond, where he became a successful businessman in real estate and owner of Americas First Home Mortgage Co. Vernon was known by many for his humor, wit, friendliness and generosity. His loves were business, golf, family and friends. A celebration of Vernon's life for family and friends will be held in Nags Head, July 25, 2021.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.