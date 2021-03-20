PLEDGER, Vernon R., passed away peacefully March 4, 2021 at his home in Richmond, Va. Born July 25, 1941, he is survived by his sister, Delores Berry; two sons, Brad Elliott and Kenneth; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Ira and Hazel Pledger; and brother, Leon. Vernon served honorably in the U.S. Army, after which he started his career in Richmond, where he became a successful businessman in real estate and owner of Americas First Home Mortgage Co. Vernon was known by many for his humor, wit, friendliness and generosity. His loves were business, golf, family and friends. A celebration of Vernon's life for family and friends will be held in Nags Head, July 25, 2021.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Vernon was one of my closest friends. We met in 1987 while I worked as an associate at a law firm he was using for his mortgage company. One night in 1993, I was expressing to him how unhappy I was as an employee at that law firm. His response, I remember like it was yesterday, was this: "Open your own law firm. If you do I'll send you my closing work". And so, my career as a small business owner began. I opened on August 1, 1993, and true to his word, he had his loan officers send me closing work. Before long, I became his main closing attorney. Simply stated, he put me in business. Over the years, we became as close as brothers, having dinner and drinks as many as 3 times a week until he moved to Virginia.
Vernon had no enemies, and hardly spoke a bad word about anyone. If you knew him, you liked him. That's the bottom line.
I think of him often, and feel I've lost a relative. To all that survived him, my heart goes out to you. II truly understand how you feel. We've lost a kind and gentle soul.